A man who was previously the target of gunmen was gunned down outside his girlfriend’s apartment in San Fernando on Wednesday night.
Derrick Stoute, 33, was killed at Tulip Drive, Pleasantville.
In June 2018, Stoute was shot several times while standing at St Clement’s Junction, Ste Madeleine.
On Wednesday night, Stoute was smoking in a track neighbouring the apartment when he was ambushed and shot several times at around 6.45 p.m.
His girlfriend, Lydia Williams, who is pregnant, called out to her landlord for help.
The landlord caused a passing vehicle to stop, and together with Williams they place Stoute in the vehicle and he was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Stoute was pronounced dead by doctors at around 7.16 p.m.
Crime Scene Investigators retrieved from the track three spent nine-millimetre shells and a camouflage hat.
Southern Division police officers ASP Jaikaran, Sgt Ramlogan and others, and detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III Cpl Griffith and WPC Meharris responded.
When the Express visited the apartment building on Thursday, the landlord, who did not wish for his name to be published, said that Stoute came to stay at the apartment about two months ago.
“He came with all of his ways and attitude, so this is the end result”, said the landlord.
An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.