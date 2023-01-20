Marijuana valued over a million dollars and two guns were seized, as seven people were arrested by police officers.

As part of the police’s anti-crime exercise, Operation Grand Slam, North Central Division (NCD) Task Force officers arrested five people, all of Cunupia, on Thursday for possession of a Luger pistol and a quantity of marijuana.

Officers of the NCD Task Force and the Canine Branch, also conducted an exercise during which they executed search warrants in the Tacarigua, Mt. Dor and Champ Fleurs areas.

Two people from Tacarigua and Champ Fleurs were held for possession of marijuana and ammunition.

The same party of officers then went to a forested area in Mt Dor where they found a Glock pistol along with 16 rounds of ammunition and 15.6 kilogrammes of marijuana.

The marijuana was estimated to have a street value of $1.2 million.

Also, an intelligence-led exercise in the Maraval area on Thursday afternoon by officers of the Western Division Gang and Intelligence Unit, resulted in the recovery of a white Kia K2700 van. The vehicle was reported stolen from the Piarco area on Wednesday.

And, in the Port of Spain Division, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force, acting on information on Thursday, went to Laventille Road, where they found a white Nissan AD Wagon which was reported stolen. It bore false license plates.

 

