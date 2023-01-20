A year ago, at the curve of a street named Palmiste Bend in the community of Green Acres, San Fernando, be­­loved wife, mother, daughter and friend Salina Mohammed was shot dead.

Salina, 40, was one of 57 women killed last year.

The mother of two was killed on the morning of February 2 as she drove her vehicle out of the dead-end street where she lived with her family, extended relatives, and neighbours whom she had known all her life.