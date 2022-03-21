Three men were arrested over the weekend for possession of a Glock pistol loaded with an extended magazine, 29 rounds of ammunition and possession of camouflage.
The men were held by officers of the South Western Division, a post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated.
Also during the anti-crime exercise, a search warrant was executed at a house in Fyzabad and a 55-year-old man from Penal was arrested for trafficking in marijuana, disorderly behaviour and resisting arrest and a 29-year-old man from Erin was arrested on enquiries into kidnapping.
Meanwhile, in the Southern Division, three men were taken into police custody in connection with enquiries into homicides.
Across in the Western Division, one man was arrested and a pistol and a quantity of ammunition seized during an anti-crime exercise on Saturday night. Officers of the Western Division Task Force, were on mobile patrol along Alfred Richards Street, St James, when they stopped and searched a man. This resulted in the seizure of one Glock pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition. The 40-year-old suspect of the area was arrested.
Two people were also arrested in the Eastern Division after officers seized a homemade shotgun with one round of 12-gauge cartridge on Sunday.