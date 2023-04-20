A man was arrested by the police after guns, ammunition and drugs were found at a house in St Augustine.
During a warrant exercise, on Wednesday, Sgt Maraj and members of the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) went to Circular Road, St Augustine where they executed a search warrant.
When the officers searched the premises they found, in a hollow concrete television stand in the bedroom area, one Beretta pistol with a magazine containing several rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, one .38 revolver containing six rounds of .38 ammunition and one small plastic bag containing six rounds of special ammunition.
As the officers continued their search, they also found one transparent zip lock bag containing marijuana and three clear plastic packets each containing cocaine. A male suspect was arrested and taken to the Tunapuna police station.
In another incident, a party of officers attached to the Freeport Criminal Investigations Department (CID), Freeport Charge Room and Central Division Task Force (CDTF) -Area South, executed search warrants within the Freeport area.
During the exercise, officers seized a pistol, fitted with a magazine containing 11 rounds of .380 ammunition. Three suspects were arrested for possession of firearm and ammunition, while three other people were arrested on robbery enquiries. The suspects were due to appear before a magistrate.
Investigations are ongoing.