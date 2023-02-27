Police discovered two guns in abandoned structures over the weekend.
On Saturday, officers of the Western Division Task Force received information and went to Upper Blue Basin Road, Diego Martin. While searching an abandoned structure, the officers found one nine-millimetre pistol loaded with a magazine containing two rounds of nine millimetre ammunition.
Constable Fiddler is continuing enquiries. ACP Hazel authorized the exercise, which was spearheaded by Snr Supt Henry, Supt Williams, coordinated by Insp Grant and Sgt Carmona, supervised by acting corporals Robinson and Clement and included constables Seebaran, McClean, Dennis, Ottley, Rogers, Fiddler, Laloo, Peltier and Williams.
Meanwhile, in the North Eastern Division, officers went to Moraldo Street, Santa Cruz, where checks were made at an abandoned house. While conducting a search of the bedroom, the officers found one .38 Smith and Wesson revolver, along with three rounds of .38 calibre ammunition in a black plastic bag.
Constable Telemaque took possession of the illegal items and is continuing enquiries.