Police officers found a gun in a bucket, buried in a bushy area in Diego Martin on Tuesday.
Officers in the Western Division, during an exercise, went to Cizan Trace, Diego Martin where they conducted a search of a bushy area along the roadway. One Glock 17 pistol with an automatic selector was found hidden in a buried bucket.
Also, during an exercise in the Tobago Division, searches were done in a bushy area in the Mt Pleasant district for illegal firearms and stolen items. The search resulted in one Glock 17 pistol with a selector and a magazine with one round of ammunition being found.
Officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force assisted by the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, the Joint Intelligence Patrol Unit, the Canine Branch and the Shirvan Road Criminal Investigations Department (CID) were involved in the exercise.
Investigations are ongoing into the two finds.