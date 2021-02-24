PACKAGES of cocaine and marijuana, as well as firearms and ammunition were seized by police from a house at Sangre Grande on Tuesday.
The couple who resides at the house was not found during the drug bust, and warrants have been issued for their arrest.
A team of officers searched the house at North Oropouche and found 100 green and black packets, 70 brown packets, six blue packets each containing marijuana, and ten black packets containing cocaine.
Officers also found 127 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, 62 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition, three 12-gauge cartridges, one automatic rifle outfitted with a magazine and four reams of plastic wrappings.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Khan and supervised by Insp Callender, Sgt Harper, Cpl Ramnarine and personnel of the Eastern Division Task Force, Special Operations Unit, and CID.
In a separate police exercise, officers of the Eastern Division Task Force found a quantity of ammunition in the bushes at Valencia early Wednesday.
Around 1 a.m., Cpl Osouna and the EDTF officers went to Palm Road where they found 33 rounds of .38 special ammunition.
No one arrested.
PC Boodram is continuing enquiries.