An unemployed man was arrested for three firearms and a large quantity of ammunition at his house in Gasparillo.
Police reports state that around 4.30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers of the Southern Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Southern Division Task Force (SDTF), executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at a residence at Caratal Road, Gasparillo.
When they searched the premises, they found one Taurus nine-millimetre pistol, one Smith and Wesson SD40 40 calibre pistol, one AMADEO 12-gauge double barrelled shotgun, three magazines, one trigger mechanism, trigger guard and apparent rifle stock, with 52 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, three rounds of 40 calibre ammunition and two 12-gauge cartridges. The officers took possession of the firearms and the large cache of ammunition.
The 50-year-old male suspect was arrested by constable Gaffar for possession of firearms for trafficking and possession of ammunition, and he was taken to the Gasparillo police station, along with the illegal items. The exercise was supervised by Sgt Teeluck and acting Cpl Dhuram. Enquiries are continuing.