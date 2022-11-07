Two guns and marijuana were allegedly found on Sunday in a car that disembarked in Tobago from the interisland ferry.
The driver, a 25-year-old man from Waterloo, was arrested.
An intelligence-led exercise was conducted around 6.45 pm at the Scarborough Port Authority Compound by officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force (TDTF) and the Canine Branch.
The exercise was conducted with a view of preventing the trafficking of illegal items through legal ports of entry on the island, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Officers searched a green Nissan B16 motor vehicle, which had disembarked from the inter-island ferry, driven by a man from Waterloo.
The search resulted in them allegedly finding a Glock pistol, a Smith and Wesson pistol, both loaded with magazines, and three boxes containing 56.5 kilogrammes of marijuana.
The exercise was spearheaded by Supt Kirk, led by ASP Joseph and supervised by acting Sgt Taylor and constable Guy, all of the TDTF.
Investigations are ongoing.