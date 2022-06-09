A gunshot victim being taken to hospital by a friend was intercepted by four men pretending to be police officers this morning.
The victim, Ronnie Ramsawak, was shot dead.
Police said that at around 10.15a.m. the driver was taking Ramsawak to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment to a gunshot wound to the arm.
In the vicinity of Massahood cemetery, a Hyundai Elantra sedan, red in colour, blocked the car transporting Ramsawak.
Four men wearing grey and blue uniforms resembling that of the TTPS, exited their vehicle.
The driver said he was fearful for his life so he reversed to escape.
Gunshots were fired on his car.
When officers of the Penal Police station arrived at the shooting scene, they found Ramsawak dead on the road.
The driver who was transporting Ramsawak was taken to the police station to be questioned.
ASP Mathura, Inspector Corrie and Corporal Sookoo are involved in the case.