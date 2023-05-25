The first funeral connected to Sunday night’s deadly fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory in Guyana was held yesterday.
The body of 16-year-old Sabrina John was transported via helicopter from Guyana’s gold-mining town of Mahdia yesterday afternoon to her home village of Karisparu in Region Eight, where she was laid to rest.
John and 17 of her schoolmates perished in a late-night fire at the boarding school.
The five-year-old son of the dormitory’s caretaker also died in the fire.
The heavily burglar-proofed school served mostly the indigenous villages outside of Mahdia.
Police have told Guyana media outlets they believe the fire was started by a pupil of the school, who became enraged when her mobile phone was confiscated by the dorm’s “mother” and a teacher after it was discovered that she was having inappropriate interactions with an older man.
The teenage suspect also sustained injuries in the fire and is being treated at hospital.
Guyana’s deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Scotland told the Associated Press yesterday that fire officials interviewed the 15-year-old suspect and “she admitted to nothing”.
Police said surviving students have been interviewed and that evidence gathered at the scene was being forwarded to prosecutors (yesterday) before any charges are filed, the AP report stated.
The bodies of six of the victims, including Sabrina and five-year-old Adonijah Jerome, have been identified by relatives.
The other 13 bodies were burnt beyond recognition and will require DNA testing to be able to identify them.
In a Facebook broadcast on Tuesday, Guyana President Irfaan Ali said samples were to be sent to Mount Sinai laboratory in New York yesterday and matching results will return to Guyana by tomorrow.
Ali said three girls were in the intensive care unit, two of whom were in critical condition.
Ali said compensation to the affected families “will be dealt with”, and counselling will be provided for all the students, their families, teachers and community members.
He said Guyana’s 57th Independence celebrations tonight will now take the form of a night of remembrance and prayers in memory of the 19 fire victims.
On Tuesday night, Ali and government officials joined several survivors and relatives of the deceased at a national candlelight vigil in Umana Yana, Kingston, Georgetown.
But as the event was taking place, people viewing the proceedings live on Facebook expressed outrage that the “already traumatised” survivors were made to attend the event.
Beverley Alert of the opposition party Alliance For Change (AFC) said she was “totally horrified” to see the government “parading the survivors of the Mahdia dorm fire at public events, trying to score cheap political points”.
However, in an early morning address on his Facebook page yesterday, Ali said every decision taken by his government was done in consultation with the children and their families.
He urged all Guyanese to use social media in a responsible way and to desist from “self-analysis” of the tragedy.
“There is a time and place for everything. Let us focus the using of social media for motivational quotes, prayers, inspirational songs, on uplifting messages and not an opportunity to theorise and come up with our own theories on these beautiful children’s lives,” he said.
“Yes, we are a very opinionated society. We all have opinions on what is right and what is wrong and what should and what should not be done. As I have said before, myself and the government, as far as possible, we are going to fulfil the wishes and desires of the children and their families,” he added.
In a statement yesterday, Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Sir Hilary Beckles said the university was ready to provide practical support to the government of Guyana as they deal with the tragedy.