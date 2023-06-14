A Guyanese national charged with possession of a forged document, allegedly submitted with his Trinidad and Tobago passport application, has been placed on $15,000 bail.
Siyad Afzal Mahamad, 36 of Felicity, was granted the bail on June 7 by justice of the peace, Karran Nancoo. Mahamad is to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on July 6.
Reports indicate that on November 2, 2022, a man presented to the Immigration Division, a Citizenship of Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Certificate, in support of his application for a Trinidad and Tobago passport. The document was accepted as genuine, but upon verification, it was allegedly discovered to be forged. A report was made to the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB).
Investigations were conducted by officers into the matter between June 1 and 7, 2023, led by acting ASP Bryon Daniel of the ACIB. A male suspect was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at his home where several documents were found and seized.
Mahamad was charged by constable Thomas, also of ACIB, on June 7, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, on that same date.
The investigation was supervised by Snr Supt Andy Teewarie and Supt Wayne Abbott and also included Insps Weaver-Ali and Dick, Sgt Hosein, Cpls Sealey, Pitt and Brown and constables Legall, Subran, Weaver and Serville, all of ACIB.