A Guyanese labourer who allegedly assaulted and wounded his wife was denied bail and remanded into custody by a Sangre Grande magistrate.
Tarachand Gobin, 39, was charged with two offences of common assault and assault occasioning a wound.
Gobin pleaded guilty to the first two charges and not guilty to the third offence.
He was remanded in custody for sentencing on October 7.
A police report said that on August 20, the victim alleged that she was at home with the accused when they had an argument, he became enraged, and armed himself with a cutlass.
He allegedly approached the victim, placed the cutlass to her face and stomach and threatened to chop her.
On August 31, Gobin and the victim got into another argument while at home.
He allegedly again armed himself with a cutlass, approached the woman and placed the cutlass to her face and threatened her.
The report said that on another occasion in August, the victim was at her home with the accused, when they had another disagreement.
He allegedly armed himself with a cutlass swung the weapon at her, making contact with her left lower arm.
She sustained a wound.
Gobin was arrested on September 1 and charges were laid the next day.
Investigations were supervised by W/Insp Bacchus of the Gender Based Violence Unit.