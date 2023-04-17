Guyana’s Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn believes Caribbean countries must work together to support one another’s weaknesses in the fight against crime.
Ahead of the “Violence as a Public Health Issue-The Challenge” symposium starting today in Port of Spain, Benn said yesterday that discussions will address one subset of the issue, including the response to crime.
“We still have to work at the principal issues,” he said.
Benn acknowledged that T&T had its challenges.
But so does Guyana, he said, adding that this included battling transnational organised crime, domestic violence and crimes against women and children. He was speaking at a Food Festival and Family Fun Day at the St Helena Eco Park, hosted by the Consulate of Guyana in T&T.
Benn said it was important to create gainful employment for people and that the needs of young people had to be addressed.
He said Guyana had in the last two years reduced serious crimes by 20 per cent year-on-year, however “it’s a bit more challenging this year but we are working at the problem”.
He said Guyana’s commissioner of police was in T&T for the crime talks and that his government was working on the expansion of the police service in the South American country, to make it more inclusive, professional and to address corruption and non-responsiveness.
Come home
Guyanese nationals in Trinidad and Tobago were told earlier yesterday to “pack yuh bag” and “come home” by that country’s Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Anthony Phillips because jobs and land await as the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) government seeks to invest incoming oil revenue.
Phillips was joined by Benn and Attorney General Anil Nandlall who yesterday continued the PPP’s global campaign to bring its global diaspora home and promised that oil money would be invested in “rounded” development.
Guyana president Dr Irfaan Ali was expected to attend but according to Phillips, opted to stay at home for nomination day today, as that country prepares for its local government elections on June 12, 2023.
Phillips noted that he will be representing Ali at the two-day Caricom crime symposium at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) in Port of Spain, at which Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley is expected to address crime as a regional public health issue.
Phillips, who called himself “the original Guyanese Babu”, said Guyana was no longer “rice, bauxite and sugar” as “we got oil”.
He said Guyana was growing at a terrific rate and the economy had grown by 57 per cent last year, with the expectation that it would grow by 37 per cent this year and 43.2 per cent for 2024.
He said Guyanese everywhere must have special interest in Guyana, adding: “Come home.”
Phillips said even if for a holiday, Guyanese nationals should see what is happening there.
He said the government was on target to build 50,000 houses by 2025 and six new hospitals for regional level care, as well as schools, roads and bridges.
“You name it, we are investing to make Guyana a better place for all Guyanese, not just those living in Guyana,” he said.
Phillips said there were more than 30,000 Guyanese in T&T and “Guyana is still your home”.
“Try and get a piece of land and get a house,” he said, adding that “when you retire you want to come back there”.
Phillips said many Trinidadians were investing but “we also want Guyanese investors” and noted that the PPP had implemented local content legislation to ensure that Guyanese people are prioritised for employment.
No oil dependence
Benn echoed Phillips’ call and said: “We want to build a Guyana you can come back safely to.”
He also said the aim was for rounded development.
“We don’t want the experience of depending on one thing,” he said.
He said the mining and timber industries were among those being maintained but that his government also wanted “healthy, vigorous people”.
Nandlall said “we want you back” and that while the people of T&T have been kind to Guyana for years, “all good things must come to an end”.
He said Guyanese nationals must not be “ungrateful” to T&T but Guyana was “in transformation and you can’t transform it if more than half of the Guyanese living outside”.
Nandlall said the PPP was on a campaign to bring Guyanese back “from every part of the Earth” and noted that many people had asked him about acquiring land at yesterday’s event.
The Guyana AG said: “We have everything on online platforms.”
He encouraged Guyanese nationals to apply for housing and commercial lots.
Nandlall said facilities to process applications in T&T would be strengthened “because we are serious about getting you back or else we would have to import labour and we want to give you guys the first option to prosper from their patrimony”.