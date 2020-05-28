The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) is responding to a Guardian newspaper report today that the investigation into the financial dealings of Assistant Commissioner of Police Irwin Hackshaw was closed and that he had been exonerated.
The PCA said the investigation was ongoing and that if a criminal offence was established, the Director of Public Prosecutions would be informed.
In a statement today, the PCA said it took note of the Guardian report regarding the closure of an investigation by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) into Hackshaw following alleged suspicious financial activity.
The PCA Stated: Reference is made to a PCA Press Release dated 9th March, 2020 where pursuant to Section 26 of the PCA Act the PCA ‘has independently initiated a two-fold investigation surrounding reports of unusual financial transactions linked to Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Irwin Hackshaw; and the alleged dissemination of “sensitive information” by police officers attached to the Professional Standards Bureau.’
The PCA would like to make it clear that the investigation into these matters are ongoing and upon completion of the PCA’s investigation, the Authority shall, where deemed necessary, take action in accordance with the Police Complaints Authority Act. If a criminal offence has been established it would be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution and other relevant stakeholders. The PCA may also make recommendations to the Commissioner of Police on the conduct of officers in private work related business whilst being employed as a Police Officer and also make recommendations on how police collect donations from the public for alleged police events.
The PCA considers this a very serious matter and is working assiduously to complete this investigation as it could potentially have serious implications for the senior officer involved.”