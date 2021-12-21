THE Asa Wright Nature Centre plans to reopen its doors in 2022 with a new partner, almost two years after its closure to the public.
In a news release yesterday, the chair of the Asa Wright Nature Centre, Prof Judith Gobin, said, in September, the centre invited proposals for the operation of the ecolodge at its internationally renowned Spring Hill Estate.
She announced that HADCO emerged as the successful proposer after a rigorous evaluation and approval process from the proposals received from various corporate entities.
The separation of the operation of the ecolodge business will allow the centre to refocus on its core mission of conservation, education and scientific research, Gobin said.
Started in 1992, while the HADCO group of companies is well known for its food and beverage services, within the last five years the group has diversified its business to include two recycling companies, according to the news release.
“The HADCO group is now seeking to diversify its business even further, into the ecotourism market. The ecolodge at the Asa Wright Nature Centre will be the flagship property of its ecotourism business. AWNC and HADCO will collaborate to transform the operations of the ecolodge at Spring Hill Estate to attain international green certification in sustainable operations,” said Gobin.
She noted that while the doors of the centre have been closed, it has continued its conservation work.
“This proposed partnership is one step on the path to creating an immersive experience where present and future generations can learn and understand the value of our natural landscape, flora and fauna,” she said, adding that the centre looks forward to sharing some of its ongoing projects and work through its social media platforms in the near future.
Over the next few weeks, the centre and HADCO will engage in negotiations on the terms of its concession for the operation of the ecolodge.
Gobin said the centre and HADCO look forward to welcoming old and new friends and supporters to the Asa Wright Nature Centre and the Ecolodge at Spring Hill Estate in 2022.