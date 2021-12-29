IT was supposedly a well-thought-out plan to execute the fiance of his ex-girlfriend, but in the end, intelligence gathered by special agents of Miami Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) led to the arrest of Trinidad and Tobago national Ryan Hadeed after he returned to Florida from T&T on December 15.
For about six weeks beginning in late September, it is alleged Hadeed had been anonymously liaising with the owner of a gun store in Coral Springs, Broward County, in the Southern District of Florida, to carry out the hit “no later than December 31”.
He even reportedly paid US$10,000 to the owner of the store via the United States Postal Service (USPS), soliciting a murder for hire of the individual who lived in Tampa, Florida.
The Express has been able to obtain the affidavit of Special Agent John Harris, who laid the criminal charge against Hadeed, a former columnist with the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian.
When the news broke last week of Hadeed’s arrest, the Guardian took the decision to cease the publication of his columns with immediate effect.
In his affidavit, Harris stated that an investigation was launched after the owner of the gun store received a type-written letter asking that he carry out the killing. Instead, he contacted law enforcement.
The letter was signed as having been issued by “Alan Smithee”.
Alan Smithee is a pseudonym used by film directors who wish to disown a project.
At the time, the name of the individual to be killed was not mentioned. The purpose of the letter, Harris said, was for the owner of the store to indicate whether he was willing to accept the job.
The letter contained certain instructions, he said.
Specifically, the letter said: “I need someone eliminated. I’ve been told you can arrange that. $10,000 in cash and up front. Person located in Tampa. You can be there and back in a day. You get their photo, first name, work address and home address. If you agree, on Monday 11 October at 11 a.m., go to: The Little Coffee Shoppe, 10732 Wiles Rd, Coral Springs, FL33076. Buy a cup of coffee. Paste a blank sheet of white paper on your store front window on Monday 11 to Wednesday 13. Information and payment will be sent once you accept. If not you will not be contacted again. Name and return address are fake.”
While the owner of the store did not visit the coffee shop, he posted a sheet of blank white paper on one of his store’s windows on October 11, indicating he was willing to accept the job.
“However, all the while law enforcement was on the lookout to identify the solicitor if they came to the store to check out the window. Later that same day, a grey Honda Accord registered to Hadeed was seen driving through the parking lot.”
Another letter was eventually written to the owner of the store by “Alan Smithee”, indicating he was uncertain if the job had been accepted.
This was because even though the piece of paper was posted on the window, the store owner did not go to the coffee shop as instructed.
Further instructions were then given.
This time, the store owner was asked to post a white sheet of paper with a black letter X. This was done and on October 22, images of Hadeed’s vehicle were captured passing in front the gun store.
On November 1, a third letter was received by the store owner.
It read: “There’s a problem. The home address of the individual is a gated community. Lake View Oaks, map included, shows the general location of the building. Western side of the compound next to an open field.
If you wish to continue, the individual’s photo and the exact address with building and apartment number will be included with payment. Indicate with the same X on the store front from November 4th for a full week.”
Again, the instructions were complied with. On November 10, the store owner received an envelope via registered mail containing the US$10,000 wrapped in three sheets of white paper bearing several photographs of a male Caucasian and additional typed information.
In his affidavit, Harris said Hadeed had withdrawn US$10,000 from his bank account five days earlier.
The same day the store owner received the cash, 43-year-old Hadeed left Miami for T&T.
He returned on December 15 and was arrested at Miami International Airport on board American Airlines Flight 2703 from Piarco.
Hadeed made an appearance before Magistrate Judge Jared Strauss on December 23, and was remanded into prison custody.