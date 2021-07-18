POLICE are investigating the death of a Cunupia hairdresser who was found in a torched vehicle in Carlsen Field on Saturday night.
The partially-burnt body of Sherryann Joseph-Jemmott, 42 of Welcome Road, was discovered in the vehicle at Almond Drive, Farm Road.
Detectives said a length of rope was tied around her neck.
Around 10 p.m., police received a tip-off of a vehicle on fire and went to the isolated farming area where they saw smoke emanating from the vehicle.
Joseph- Jemmott was found with her seat belt fastened in the driver’s seat of a Nissan Tiida which parked in the middle of the road.
Police said that on the front passenger seat of the vehicle, officers found a black face mask, a wet roll of paper towels, a bag containing over-the-counter drugs, and a bottle containing kerosene.
A senior Homicide detective told Express that officers were told that Joseph-Jemmott had been battling physical and mental health issues.
Officers of the Cunupia police, Central Division Task Force and Homicide Region Three responded.
An autopsy is expected to be done this week pending the results of a Covid-19 virus test.