The Saudi Arabian Government rolled out a new system for pilgrims to participate in “hajj” affecting thousands of people across the globe including Trinidad and Tobago.
“Hajj”, in Islam, is a pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which every adult Muslim must make at least once in her or her lifetime if they can so afford. The hajj is the fifth of the fundamental practices and institutions known as the Five Pillars of Islam.
The new initiative which has been described as a “lottery system” has resulted and this week pilgrims were turned away from airports in the United Kingdom due to problems afflicting the system.
An article on www.middleeasteye.net in early June, the Saudi government made a surprise decision to sideline traditional travel agencies and instead use Motawif - a government-backed portal run by an Indian company - to carry out a “lottery system”.
It stated that Motawif organised a random draw that Muslims from Europe, Australia and the Americas had to go through to attend Hajj this year, set to start on 7 July.
The report stated that there has been chaos as a result of booking failures despite full payments going through.
Imtiaz Mohammed of Hajj Umrah and International Tours Ltd, in a telephone interview with the Express said that on June 27, 45 people from Trinidad left on the hajj pilgrimage.
He said some 57 persons were approved under this agency but the others opted not to go because a number of persons who had applied did not receive their approvals.
He said the 45 pilgrims were expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia yesterday morning.
Mohammed lamented the failure of the new system saying that from its inception there has been calls for its removal given the major issues with hajj this year.
Mohammed said people around the globe have to now go online and apply to go to hajj and the authorities will give the approval and supply packages which would cover the hotel accommodation, the flights in some cases and the actual five days of the hajj itself.
Mohammed said there was a backlog of millions of applications with this new system.
“That online system failed many times during its operation and many times there was a message that it was down. It just didn’t work, it was not properly managed and thought out and they came and threw this on people three weeks before hajj which caused losses in I would think in the billions in getting the income they were anticipating to get from hajj,” he said.
He said there is an annual income of about US$12 billion from hajj to Saudi Arabia and that is when there are about 2.5 to three million attending.
Mohammed said this year the numbers were limited to one million because of the pandemic as he noted in 2020 when the pandemic started only 1000 people made hajj and in 2021 there were 60,000.
He said thousands of Muslims have been affected including many in Trinidad.
Mohammed said some 75 people were booked to go to hajj with his agency and another group had some 15 persons for a total of 90 people.
He said of this amount, 57 people were selected (from the group of 75) and 18 had applications pending. He said constant communication resulted in general messages being sent that the matter was being looked into.
Mohammed said it is hoped that his system will be removed and measures taken to ensure there is a smooth process in place to allow pilgrims to embark on their hajj journey.