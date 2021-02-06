The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating 18-year-old Hamisha Pretty Mohan.
Hamisha, of Silver Mill Street, San Juan, was last seen on Thursday. She was reported missing to the San Juan Police Station yesterday.
Hamisha is of East Indian descent with a slim build, fair complexion, and long hair tied in one. She was last seen wearing a black top and short blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Scarborough Police Station at 638-
3416, 0100, 1200 or 800-TIPS, contact the Police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.