A man who police said was a known drug offender was shot and killed at a fruit stall Longdenville on Sunday evening.
Roosevelt Cordiell, also known as “Hammers”, 43 of Amaroosingh Street, Enterprise Street, Chaguanas, was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
A police report said that at around 6.15 p.m. police received a report of gunfire at the corner of the Southern Main Road and Penco Street.
Officers arrived minutes later and observed the body with gunshot injuries.
Crime scene investigators retrieved four spent 45 caliber shells, a projectile and a grey alcatel cellphone.
Police said the body was identified by a female relative of Cordiell.