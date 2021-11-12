Indra

Survived: Indra Jagroop

INJURED Indra Jagroop is expected to be temporarily discharged from hospital to today attend the funeral of her husband, Anterro McQueen.

Indra’s left wrist was severed by a relative who killed McQueen and her sister and also chopped her father on Sunday night.

McQueen, 52, was chopped on his neck and died at the scene after the man called to him and Indra and they walked out of their School Trace, New Grant home around 10.30 p.m. Indra, 42, ran to help McQueen and was chopped on her shoulder, face and hands. Seventy-two-year-old Manickchand Jagroop was chopped on the face. Monica Jagroop, 35, was also chopped several times about her body at her home located nearby and died from the wounds.

Attempts were made by doctors to reattach Indra's wrist and Manickchand condition was yesterday said to have improved.

McQueen’s funeral is scheduled to take place in St Clement’s. Indra, with whom he had two children, is expected to be discharged from hospital to be present. A relative told the Express, “She got a one day pass to come out for the funeral. I don’t know how she might be able to do it.”

Several theories were given following the incident including a land dispute, that the suspect was drunk and that it was the result of a religious ceremony.

The suspect, 33, remains at large. Police continue to search for him.

