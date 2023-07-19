A MAN arrested by police for alleged possession of ammunition turned out to be an escape artist as he, not only got out of the handcuffs, but drove off with the police vehicle that he was placed in on Monday.
The escape occurred in Siparia and the vehicle was later found abandoned and intact in Penal.
The suspect, of SS Erin Road in Siparia, is known as a “priority offender”, police said.
A report on the incident stated that around 12.30 p.m., a police team from the South-Western Division Task Force (SWDTF) was on mobile patrol in Penal in an unmarked rented black Hyundai Creta.
They were in Syne Village in Siparia when they stopped and searched a white Nissan Wingroad.
The vehicle was driven by a 43-year-old man of Santa Flora and the suspect was a passenger.
The SWDTF officers were assisted by Siparia CID to carry out the exercise.
Upon searching the suspect, the officers found three 12-gauge cartridges in a bag in his possession.
He was asked if he is the holder of a firearm user’s licence or if he is exempted under the Firearms Act and replied that he is not.
Police officers cautioned the suspect, handcuffed and placed him in the rental vehicle.
Sgt Leotaud of SWDTF, Sgt Gosine of the Penal CID and a party of officers made checks for the suspect but without success.