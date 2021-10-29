There was a sustained adverse reaction from the Opposition to every vote delivered by the Independent senators at last week Thursday’s meeting of the Electoral College, according to the records of Hansard, which were released on Wednesday.
At the meeting, the motion to impeach the President, brought by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, was defeated, with Government and Independent senators voting against it, while the Opposition voted in favour of it.
One of the main persons leading the criticisms against Independent senators was Opposition Senator Anil Roberts.
It was Roberts who, when Senator Deoraj Teemul said no, stated: “Yuh jess like dem PNM.”
It was Roberts who, when Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye said no, interjected: “She should go up for Port of Spain South.”
‘Singing fuh yuh supper’
And it was Roberts who, when Senator Evans Welch said no, shouted: “Singing fuh yuh supper. Dis country sweet too bad. Sing fuh yuh supper.”
When Senator Maria Dillon-Remy said no, Opposition Senator Jearlean John, according to Hansard, said: “PNM.”
With each vote from the Independent senators, the Hansard record showed that there were collective shouts of: “Shame, shame, shame,” starting with Paul Richards, moving to Anthony Vieira, Varma Deyalsingh and Amrita Deonarine.
When Charrise Seepersad voted, there was a chorus of: “Ohhh!”
Some PNM MPs also received taunts. When Brian Manning voted no, he was told his father was “turning in his grave”, in addition to chants of: “Shame”.
Roberts later said: “Ah man work obeah on yuh.”
When Works Minister Rohan Sinanan was called upon to vote, former speaker Wade Mark said: “Rohan cyar read, yuh know.” “Allyuh read de motion for Rohan,” St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen chimed in.
And Ameen pressed the Speaker to give a ruling on whether Seepersad could vote on the motion.
“Madam Speaker, is it that you are ruling that in spite of this conflict of interest and this close relationship, that the sister of Bliss Seepersad who respectfully is a Member and who is a very central figure in this matter, will be allowed to vote? Is that your ruling?
“Madam Speaker, I am anxious to vote, but this matter must be dealt with,” Ameen persisted.
“Please give a ruling,” she said.
“Give a ruling. We have to vote,” Persad-Bissessar stated.
“As the chair of this gathering, are you going to allow Senator Seepersad to participate in a vote?” stated Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh.
“Give a ruling,” said Persad-Bissessar.
“You must give a ruling on this particular matter,” Indarsingh said.
“She is a political appointee on a board of the State,” said Princes Town MP Barry Padarath, referring to former chairman of the Police Service Commission, Bliss Seepersad.
“Madam Speaker, the Standing Orders are clear. If a Member has a conflict in a matter before the Parliament, that Member must declare their interest before they take a vote on a particular matter,” San Juan/Barataria MP Saddam Hosein said.
“Are you going to ask Senator Seepersad to declare her interest in this particular matter?” he asked.
Throughout the vote-taking, the proceedings were punctuated by “continuous shouting and sustained desk thumping”, according to Hansard.
Speaker was interrupted 73 times during ‘Announcements’
Senator David Nakhid complained that the Speaker needed to show “more impartiality to the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago and to this Honourable Parliament. But you are not doing that, Madam Chair, and we will not allow you as the Opposition of this country to do so,” he said, to desk-thumping support.
The Hansard also details the extent to which the Speaker was interrupted when she attempted to read her response to the Opposition Leader’s letter questioning her guidelines.
The Speaker was interrupted 73 times during the item, “Announcements by the Speaker”.
She continued to be challenged at every turn by the Opposition, both at the Extraordinary sitting and the meeting of the Electoral College which followed it.
The Opposition declared that last week Thursday saw the death to democracy.
“I will say... on this day that our democracy has been killed by the People’s National Movement and Keith Christopher Rowley, the Prime Minister.”
Said Mark: “This is a death to democracy.”