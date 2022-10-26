Harbour Tours Limited, the owner of the Harbour Master party boat, has cancelled all remaining cruises for the Tobago Carnival celebrations.
In a news release on Wednesday, the company said the decision to remove the Harbour Master from Tobago for the remainder of the Tobago Carnival celebrations resulted from their concern for the safety of passengers due to the rough sea and weather conditions currently being experienced.
"It is with a heavy heart that Harbour Tours Ltd made the difficult decision to cancel our remaining bookings. The primary basis of our decision was made as a result of the increase in sea swells which made the boarding and disembarking process from the vessel extremely difficult and dangerous.
"At Harbour Tours Ltd, we pride ourselves on ensuring that the safety of our charterers and their guests are our main priority. Therefore, as the weather continues to remain unpredictable and a huge safety risk for both our patrons and staff, the decision was made to cancel all remaining bookings forthwith. Further to this, the Meteorological Office has reported that the weather conditions will continue to worsen, and are scheduled to issue a Yellow Alert for all motor vessels sailing in the waters of Tobago on Wednesday."
Reiterating that safety was their utmost priority, Harbour Tours apologised for any inconvenience that may stem from their decision.