“DESPITE how girls may seem, grown, hardback men ought to know and do better.
“Leave the girls alone, if not for their sakes, for your own.”
This was the stern warning given by High Court judge Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds to potential offenders and the man she yesterday sentenced for the rape of his 15-year-old niece and her 12-year-old cousin back in 2014.
The two girls had an argument with a relative while in Laventille and decided to run away. The teenager called her uncle asking him to stay with him.
As part of the sentence, the man is to register as a sex offender and report as such for five years.
As she spoke about the seriousness and prevalence of the offences during the virtual hearing, the judge said that, in this “little country,” there are too many reports of missing teenage girls who are then discovered to be in the presence of full-grown men, and sometimes women.
Ramsumair-Hinds said it is also later found that sexual intercourse took place between adult men and children.
“Regardless of the folly bound up in the minds of children and young people, in spite of their immature infatuations and their undeveloped awareness of their own sexuality, however that may look physically and however forward these girls may seem to some of us, it is the grown, hardback men who are expected to know better and to do better,” the judge said.
She added that men are not helpless or incapable of sexual restraint if girls appear at their doorstep, gate or gap.
She advised that they should, “Drop the girls back home or in a police station. They are not convenient opportunities or toys at your disposal.”
The judge said any girl under the age of 18 is a child and she denounced “as a blatant criminality and absolutely despicable” the saying she grew up hearing that “after 12 is lunch.”
Ramsumair-Hinds was speaking during the sentencing of a man who last week entered guilty pleas on the charges of having sexual intercourse with two under-age girls.
The name of the man is being withheld by the Express to protect the identities of the victims.
The judge noted from the victim impact statements, that they continue to face psychological and emotional effects.
Breach of trust
In passing sentence in both matters, Ramsumair-Hinds considered the breach of trust, that the perpetrator knew the girls ran away and was aware of their vulnerability, that the sexual intercourse was unprotected thereby exposing the children to further possible harm and disease, the seriousness and prevalence of the offence and the need for deterrence.
Also, in dealing with the offence against the younger girl, the judge considered the aggravating factors of her age, that she was a virgin and that she protested when she felt pain during the act but that the man continued.
The judge noted that, despite it being a despicable act, there were no further indignities.
In relation to the second offence involving the teen, the maximum sentence is 12 years for a first offence and 15 years for a subsequent offence.
The starting point given in the case yesterday was nine years.
The judge considered that the act lasted for 30 minutes, during which, oral sex was performed on the teenager.
The mitigating factors included that there were no further physical injuries to her beyond the hickey marks and no threats to kill or cause her bodily harm or of false imprisonment.
As she moved on in the sentencing process, she took note that the man had no previous convictions and that he cooperated with the police after he was held.
The one-third discount for his guilty plea was then implemented, leaving a remaining period of ten years and six years respectively on each offence.
The 2,978 days he had spent in custody as of yesterday, were also deducted. This left him already serving the six years in relation to the offence against the 15-year-old and a period of one year, ten months and three days remaining on the sentence as it pertained to the 12-year-old.
The sentences were to run concurrently.
It was also ordered that the man registers as a sex offender on the National Sex Offender Register, seven days after his discharge from prison. He is also to report as a sex offender every two months for a period of five years.
His name will also be published on the sex offenders website.
Before the sentence was passed, the man apologised and said it was a mistake. “I’m sorry and it was a mistake and nothing like that will ever happen again.”
The man was represented by attorney Shervon Noreiga while the State was represented by attorneys Danielle Thompson and Daneia Myers.