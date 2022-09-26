Don’t touch the fuel subsidy.
Reduce food prices.
These were among the concerns of members of the public in Curepe, Arima and Tacarigua yesterday, as they commented on their expectations for today’s budget, to be presented by Finance Minister Colm Imbert at 1.30 p.m.
At the Curepe to San Fernando taxi stand, taxi driver Isiah Gordon lamented that drivers were already operating at a loss, adding if fuel prices are increased again it will result in a fare increase for commuters.
“I wish they could drop this blasted gas price,” he told the Express.
Gordon said he currently spends $280 in diesel for his eight-seater vehicle.
“Before the last price hike, I paid about $150 to fill up. If they increase further this will take it to over $300. This will result in a rise in taxi fares again,” he said.
“Presently, even though the fare is $20, we are running at a bit of a loss. We are cushioning the blow of the last gas increase, but if they increase gas again we will run at a further deficit because it is already costly to run a taxi. But we have no other option because employment is getting scarce by the day,” Gordon said.
Curepe to Chaguanas taxi driver David Barron said he did not expect positive news from Imbert today.
“It will be the same Bo Nancy story and same regurgitated thing from since Eric Williams days to now. Nothing else,” he said.
“To create employment you have to boost the construction sector because this is where the skills set is. If they have nothing to boost construction and infrastructure in the country, the employment will remain at an all-time low,” he expressed.
“All them studying is to remove the fuel subsidy. Stop talking about that subsidy. Removing it will increase the cost of living but making that the subject all the time is a way to conceal the fact that the country needs development. Look at potholes all over the place. Look you standing up in one right now,” he said, pointing at several potholes along the taxi stand, including a foot-wide hole this reporter stood in.
Curepe vendor Empress Suzie said she hoped that Imbert addresses the rising cost of food in his budget presentation.
“I hope they raise old people’s pension and people’s pay so that the people will be able to buy things. Right now it’s a mess. I don’t even think I want to hear the budget, but then again I have to hear it if I have to be interested in what is taking place,” she said.
“Supermarket and market prices are a bit steep for us. For instance, as a vendor at the side of the road everything raise, even cigarettes and hemp. When I come back to sell to the people, they don’t want to pay that price. It’s hard for me to make an honest dollar. I have seven grandchildren who I thank God for, but the cost of living is steep for me,” she said.
Find other ways
At Eddie Hart Grounds in Tacarigua, fruit vendor Chandra Singh called on Imbert to find other ways to increase Government revenue than increasing fuel prices.
“He can try to see how he can shift things around. I agree that the economy is under a lot of stress now but let him see if he can do other things to make it better. People can’t fulfil their commitments because their salaries are not raising. And if gas is to raise then that would cause a lot of other things to raise, even the prices of fruits. We have to work on an area where we can do the budget without raising the gas and food,” she said.
“Just last week we paid $150 for a box of bananas. This week it’s $160 and to put on one dollar more on the pound for customers is hard. I really hope everything could stabilise so people’s minds could be at ease. When people are under a lot of stress everything goes haywire, including crime,” she added.
Tacarigua resident Naresh Joseph had similar views.
“If the gas raise, everything will raise. I have a Honda Civic and I used to put $80 from here to Toco. It’s costing me $160 now. And I used to pay $8 for a pack of liver but it’s $13.50 now. You have to know how to budget now. It’s not easy so I really hope they don’t increase fuel prices because that will make it hard for a lot of people,” he said.
Sitting on the outskirts of Rose Park in Arima, Cyril Joseph said he expected today’s budget to entail only bad news.
“Gas is going to raise and they’re not raising old age pension. So it’s everything they will raise. There’s no doubt about that. I used to pay $145 to fill my tank. Now I’m paying $200 and the gas is burning out so fast,” he said.
Sangre Grande resident Randy Thompson said he hoped that Imbert “have a heart” and gives the country a “little bligh” by not touching the fuel subsidy.