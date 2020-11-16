THE FATHER of a man sentenced to 25 years in prison for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking is seeking the status of his application for Presidential Pardon made on behalf of his son three years ago.
Raqieb Mohamed said following a trial in 2011 his son was found guilty and sentenced to the jail term.
Following an appeal, the sentence was reduced to 20 years.
Mohamed calculated this to be “thirteen and a half years in jail time”.
He told the Express that correspondences concerning a Presidential Pardon were sent in 2017 to then-president Anthony Carmona and an official from President’s House assured him they were forwarded to the Minister of National Security for consideration by the Advisory Committee on the Power of Pardon, also known as the Mercy Committee.
Mohamed said that same year he was informed by a representative from the Ministry of National Security that the application was being processed.
“It is now 2020 and despite numerous calls, I am being told that the application is still being processed, even after three years,” Mohamed said earlier this week.
He added, “I admit that my son committed a crime and should be punished for it but he is a first time offender and, as of the 1st November 2020, he has already served nine years of his sentence which is three quarters of the time to be qualified for a pardon.”
Living without father
Mohamed, of Moruga, said his son and only child—who is now 46 years old—has three daughters ages 14, ten and eight.
They have had to spend the last nine years without the guidance, support and love of a father. The youngest child has never seen her father.
Mohamed also lamented his own future.
“This is real hard. Another four years, I don’t know if I will be alive when he comes out. I am 67 years old.”
He also said appealing the case had cost thousands.
“Whatever we had in material worth, it finished because we sold everything and pawn everything, land too.”
He added, “While I agree a crime should be punished I also think that someone who fits the criteria should be given a second chance to be reintegrated into society.”
A release last year on behalf of the Government stated that on July 17, 2019, Minister of National Security Stuart Young chaired a meeting of the Mercy Committee which met to consider applications for Presidential Pardon.
It was said that the Committee gives consideration of applications on a case by case basis.
The release added that the Committee, chaired by Young includes the Attorney General, Director of Public Prosecutions and four member of “varied expertise”.
The Express reached out to Young and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi seeking to ascertain the date of the last meeting of the Mercy Committee.
An update on Mohamed’s application was also sought.
Responses to messages were not received and calls to their cell phones were unanswered yesterday.