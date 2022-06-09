Tabaquite Member of Parliament, Anita Haynes, is once calling on the Ministry of Works and Transport to take urgent action and address a rapidly worsening depression along the Bonne Aventure Main Road in Gasparillo.
In a recent letter to the Works and Transport Minister (MOWT), Haynes said: “The ministry needs to act with a sense of urgency to rectify this issue within the shortest possible time. Please bear in mind that this depression follows an attempt at repairing this very issue approximately four months ago.”
She noted that the collapsing roadway, located at the Ragoobar Lands Outfall, has become so dangerous to motorists that the Highways Division of the MOWT cautioned off the area on Wednesday, creating a single lane of traffic.
In the letter to Works Minister Rohan Sinanan, Haynes noted: “While we recognise that this action was taken out of concern for public safety, I am sure you are well aware of the traffic situation in the Gasparilllo area and can appreciate the impact of traffic flow along the main road as a result of this restriction.”
She said there have already been reports of minor vehicular accidents as motorists manoeuvre the single lane at rush hour.
She requested the placement of traffic wardens at the location during peak hours, specifically Monday to Friday between the hours of 7:00am to 9:00am and 2:00pm to 5:00pm, as an interim solution to manage traffic flow.
With the rainy season well underway, Reiterating the need to treat with this public hazard urgently, especially with the rainy season now underway, Haynes said, “The road infrastructure throughout the Tabaquite constituency, and this includes residential, rural and main roads leading to commercial hubs, is in severe need of repair and I repeat my calls to Minister Sinanan to take action before tragedy strikes.”