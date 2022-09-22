Hazel Brown has died

Hazel Brown, gender activist and founding member of the Network of NGOs of Trinidad and Tobago for the Advancement of Women, has died. Brown, 80, died at her Diamond Vale, Diego Martin home yesterday, at around 5.30am., Brown has suffered a series of health complications over the years.
Brown’s daughter, Natasha Nunez, said her mother died peacefully. "She was not well. She was diabetic, hypertensive, and she was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease a few years ago, but we are not sure exactly what caused her death. We suspect it was a heart attack," Nunez said.
Nunez described Brown’s passing as a huge loss. "Not just for Trinidad and Tobago but the region. She was a mentor to many, and she worked tirelessly. She was a very active person. She was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and was immobile yet very true to her spirit because she kept on working. She was working up until her death as the chairman of the Diego Martin Consumers Cooperative, which is why we didn’t expect her to go so soon."