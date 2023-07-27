HDC in wall row

Residents on the southern side of the Housing Development Corporation’s Real Spring, Valsayn, community have been issued notices by the HDC to remove concrete walls they built around their homes by tomorrow.
The HDC says the residents built the walls beyond their property boundaries.
Residents say the HDC has not properly outlined where their boundaries are, and they put up walls to safeguard against bandits and flooding.
In an interview with the Express on Tuesday, one resident called the notice from the HDC “unfair”.
Real Spring resident Sheldon Jardine said when he moved into his home with his family in 2020, no boundary was outlined.
“In order to get boundaries, there was an HDC protocol where you write officially to the HDC requesting such,” he said.
But Jardine said he did not receive a response until about a year and eight months later.
Jardine said he and other residents had to deal with flooding and intruders on their properties, and this forced him to take precautions by erecting a six-foot wall around his home to reduce the impact of flooding and ensure his family’s safety.
And in order to receive water on the property, he said it was critical to install a tank, tank stand and pump.
“In the absence of boundaries... we would have erected tank stand and storage. Other residents would have done such where we all erected in line.
“The community outside of us, they have a retaining wall which is literally on the riverbank. Residents would have used their judgment to say if that is where the wall is ending, that if HDC is to do any kind of works or anything, they would have continued a retaining wall straight down if something was to be done,” he said.
“Hence the reason why we would have erected further in than in line with them. So, it would have given (HDC) ample space to do what they needed to do.”
But Jardine said the boundary was only identified when the surveyors visited in late 2021.
He said he was told by the surveyor that his water tank and stand were outside the property boundary.
Jardine said he was told by the surveyor that the HDC would contact him, but he only received correspondence from the Corporation earlier this year.
In June, the HDC indicated via social media that residents of Real Spring on the southern side had erected concrete structures outside their property boundaries, Jardine said.
The social media post said residents were required to remove these structures. This came as the HDC planned to build a flood wall and a detention pond to mitigate flooding in the area, he said.
Jardine told the Express residents sought clarification on the matter, and the HDC gave them a forum to air their concerns. Three residents participated in two meetings with the HDC and other stakeholders on June 29 and July 6.
Jardine said only at these meetings did the HDC inform homeowners of its flood-mitigation plans to erect a three-foot wall around the community.
“The purpose of that wall is to prevent the water from when Caroni River bursts its banks from entering the HDC development,” he said.
On July 19, the HDC sent a letter to Jardine and other homeowners on the southern side of Real Spring that all existing structures outside their boundaries should be removed by tomorrow.
HDC responds
Contacted for comment on Tuesday, HDC acting communications officer Safiya Alfonso confirmed meetings were held with the residents and other stakeholders.
She said residents were informed the walls they constructed were on the “river reserve” and cannot stay.
On the question of boundaries, she said residents would have been told up front where their boundaries are.
Told that residents said they waited more than a year for information on their boundaries, Alfonso replied: “I cannot comment on that, in particular.”
On the issue of the erected walls, she said: “The first set of notices was not that the wall needed to be broken down, but as time progressed and as the contractors reassessed and re-evaluated, (they realised) the wall needed to be broken down and that was communicated.”
She said the HDC is working with residents to get their cooperation for a favourable result.