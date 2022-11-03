“Nice houses” being provided by the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) may soon be a thing of the past.
HDC chairman Noel Garcia says the corporation is going “back to basics” in order to bring housing costs down. This initiative would see successful applicants receiving homes with only basic features, with the opportunity for them to do their own additions and expansions over time.
Garcia made the statements yesterday as officials of the HDC appeared before a Public Administration and Appropriations Committee, for an examination of its management and operations.
Noting that the cost of construction materials has increased in recent times, Garcia said the HDC has been seeking ways to reduce construction costs.
“We are in active discussions both with our internal construction department and our contractors to reduce the level of finishings,” he said.
“We are ready to go back to the old days where we provided a very basic house which allowed people to, as time goes on...outfit the house in the manner that they wish. That would reduce costs significantly.”
Committee member Wade Mark however questioned whether applicants would be receiving a “shell”, which he called a “coal pot strategy”, referring to Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland’s suggestion of using coal pots to save on gas.
Mark questioned whether successful applicants would face difficulties in upgrading the basic homes, given the current economic challenges.
Garcia however said this method is not new and he used himself as an example.
“When in 1982 I got an HDC house, what we inherited, was a kitchen with one cupboard, one bathroom, no floor finishings and we had the same economic challenges.
That period 1981-1986 was one of the most challenging periods in Trinidad and Tobago’s economic history.
“My wife and I, like all our neighbours, we put our heads down and, piece by piece, year by year, we saved and we finished our house.”
Garcia referred to the Infill Programme launched by the HDC in the early 2000s which he said was also geared towards providing very basic houses with no floor finishings, louvres instead of windows and without the frills included in the homes offered by the HDC today.
“You pass by those houses now and they are virtual mansions,” he said.
“And these were poor people. These were not people working for $30,000 and $40,000. But what it demonstrated was if you give people the opportunity for a basic house, you are not giving them a shell, you are giving them a basic house with no frills.”