Residents of Housing Development Corporation (HDC) apartment buildings in Trou Macaque, Laventille, which suffered damage on Tuesday, due to heavy rainfall, are not happy with the pace of repairs.
When the Express visited the area yesterday, no work had started on the roof of one of the buildings which was blown away. Workmen were seen erecting scaffolding, and the wooden frame of the roof was covered with tarpaulin.
Residents of that floor were engaged in cleaning their apartments.
Speaking with the Express, Sheldon Charles, a resident of the building, said he was told by an HDC representative yesterday morning that the roof will take two weeks to repair, but “I done know already that ain’t going to finish in two weeks”.
He said none of the residents stayed at the shelter the HDC had provided. “To us, that unfair to us. This is an HDC apartment, this building is insured. So, if I renting from you and I living in an insured building, why can’t I be insured to go to a next apartment till this is done?” he asked.
Of the visit he received yesterday morning from MP for the area, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, he said, “Hinds come, yuh spend five minutes and yuh gone. You watching a big 50-year-old man like me and telling me sun out my clothes.
“What I have to sun out? I have nothing to sun out, everything gone, everything wet down... the ceiling fall on my clothes, I can’t salvage nothing.”
He added, “People want to hear what going on with we appliances, what going on with we beds, what going on with we apartment.
“Yuh (Hinds) claim we will see work done, all I seeing is scaffolding. I was here since quarter past seven this morning cleaning my place, likewise my neighbour. Scaffolding now come.”
He said a Government representative “came yesterday (Tuesday), from what I got from the representative they were talking at least a $10,000 grant, that might not be cash, that might be a voucher to go certain places to get the things that they need like a fridge or a stove or a gas tank.
“I don’t Know. The HDC came this morning and I heard the compensation the lady claim was $10k to $12K. I’m being honest. The appliances I have way more expensive than that,” he said.
HDC: Team in place
The Housing Development Corporation (HDC) admitted yesterday that Trou Macaque community was significantly affected by severe weather conditions on Tuesday, and that it had been actively engaged in the refurbishment of Building 2.
This encompassed various tasks such as installing steel roofs, ceilings, windows, doors, frames, floor tiles, electrical and plumbing systems, fire alarm systems, and emergency staircases, but “unfortunately, despite our continuous efforts, the roofs of the buildings 1 and 4 were blown off, resulting in the displacement of several families,” the HDC said.
In order to expedite the repair process for the roofs, the HDC said it organised a team to establish a detailed plan of action and as a precautionary measure to ensure safety at the location, the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) disconnected the electrical supply, HDC added.
The team, led by Hinds and HDC managing director Jayselle McFarlane, met with residents of the affected community.
“The Corporation’s personnel were present on the ground and implemented the use of tarps as a temporary solution to protect the belongings of the affected families from potential damage,” the HDC added.
In close collaboration with Blue Waters Products Ltd and KFC (Prestige Holdings Ltd), the HDC ensured a continuous supply of water, juice and comforting meals for the impacted residents, the HDC said in thanking the corporate citizens.