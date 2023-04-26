A PENAL man was called out of his house by someone he knew and was shot and killed on Monday night.
Adesh Heeralal, 28, a father of one, was shot on the road outside his house on Wilson Road in Clarke Road.
Around 7.45 p.m. Heeralal, also known as “Kevin”, spoke to the person for several minutes before gunshots rang out.
He called out to his father for help, and the gunman ran off.
Relatives took Heeralal to the Siparia District Health Facility but he died around 9 p.m.
Crime scene investigators retrieved two spent nine-millimetre casings, a projectile, and a cellphone at the crime scene.
Police detectives are baffled by the killing, as Heeralal had a clean police record.
At his house when the Express visited on Tuesday, his family members wept and grieved for him, whom they described as a hard-working person.
Heeralal’s sister, Asha Sarjulal, said that she believed her brother’s killing was a case of mistaken identity.
His uncle, Rajendra Rampersad, pleaded with criminals to give up a life of crime and turn to God.
Rampersad said, “This is a senseless killing here. I know Kevin since birth. He grew up around me. We catch crabs, bathe in the springs, and he is a guy who always listened to me and took my advice. He was trying to improve himself. He was working as a linesman with a company and he left that to improve himself and went to work with a contractor. I believe this is a case of jealousy because he was elevating himself and leaving out others.”
Rampersad added, “The crime and violence in this country is because people are not God fearing anymore. They do not respect themselves or others. That is how they can take a gun and shoot another human being because life comes like nothing to them. They have no love for God. I am telling you all gunmen, put down your guns. Accept Christ our Lord and Saviour and refrain from your wicked ways. It will take longer. Life will be a slow pace but at the bottom line, you will be alive. You will have health and strength. Put down your guns and refrain from your wicked ways.”
An autopsy is expected to be done this week at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.
PC Bernard and other officers of the Homicide Bureau Region Three are continuing investigations.