Dr Keith Rowley

‘public health emergency’: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, centre, chairs yesterday’s meeting of the Natonal Security Council at The Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s. From left are Energy Minister Stuart Young, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, Attorney General Reginald Armour, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales. —Photo courtesy The Office of the PM

Former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has set a “dangerous precedent” in meeting with Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Divisional heads.

Griffith told the Express by phone yesterday that Rowley has once again created history because “he does not know when to stay in his crease”.

“Never before have we seen any politician, political leader, Prime Minister summon all of the senior members of the police service. This is a very dangerous precedent,” he said.

On Monday, Rowley together with members of the National Security Council met with law enforcement officials which included acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob and all of the TTPS Divisional heads and executive.

The meeting was an all day one from 10 a.m to about 6.30 p.m.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said following the meeting that the government shared its “policy positions” with the top cop and his team and they also inquired what the TTPS needed to enhance their capacity in the crime fight.

Griffith said the meeting between the Prime Minister and the police gives the

interpretation that he has “operational control” over the TTPS.

He said the Prime Minister, the Government and Cabinet have power to direct policies for law enforcement agencies to implement but they do not have operational control.

He said in the direction of policies the only things politicians should be doing is communicating directly with the Commissioner of Police and maybe the police deputies.

“When you reach the threshold now of directing that over 50 of the most senior police officers be summoned to the office of the Prime Minister it gives the interpretation that he (Rowley) has operational control,” he said.

Griffith said the only time you see something like this happening is when you have a President of a country in charge of the police service and there is a “police state”.

He said if the Prime Minister wanted to meet the police seniors to lift morale and give assurance it should have been done in a public forum with the media present.

Said Griffith: “But to have a closed door meeting with all the senior ranks in the police service this is unprecedented and it is disturbing because you do not know exactly what he spoke to or if he gave operational directives to them and he should not be.”

