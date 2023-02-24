Police officer Fenwick Christopher Richards who during his 20 years of service escorted this country’s Presidents and Prime Ministers and international dignitaries, has passed away.
Richards first enlisted in the police force in 2001, and worked at South Western Division. He retired in 2020 and was enlisted as a Special Reserved Police Officer in 2021.
Richards pursued his passion for riding at the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, where he served his 20-year tenure as a Specialist Motor Cyclist Operator, a post to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) social media page stated.
His duties included escorting dignitaries, such as Presidents and Prime Ministers of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as international visitors to our twin island, the post added.
He was also a member of the TTPS hockey team that competed both locally and regionally.
Richards, 54, passed away on February 13, at his Siparia home. His family members including his wife Andrea Richards, his son Leandre Ishmael, and his two sisters mourn his death.
Inspector Harold Ogiste, of the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch, South, shared that Richards would be dearly missed by his colleagues and friends, as he was indeed a true patriot.
Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher and members of the Executive, family, friends, and colleagues shared condolences at his passing.