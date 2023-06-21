Father of one Antonio Auguste moved to a community in Mayaro two months ago to reset his life.
He was an adventurous bushman and had found employment there, his father, Brian Auguste, said yesterday.
Auguste, 23, was shot and killed by gunmen who opened fire on a vehicle in Mafeking Village, Mayaro, on Sunday night.
He was seated in the back seat, along with 21-year-old Shiniqua Nicholas, eight-month-old Shawndelle Wilson and 15-year-old Princess Nicholas.
The infant, her mother and the teenager were injured in the shooting.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, the elder Auguste said he had called his son earlier that day to wish him Happy Father’s Day.
Auguste was the father of a six-month-old baby girl who lived with her mother in Sangre Grande.
“He and the child’s mother were not together, and he moved to Mayaro where he was in another relationship. I called him on Sunday because it was Father’s Day and we had a little chat. He said he was doing well and everything was good,” Brian Auguste said.
The father later learned his son had been fatally wounded in a shooting.
“I got a call that my son was killed. He was hit inside the car. They were taking home the girl and the baby when gunmen started shooting,” he said.
A police report said that around 9.30 p.m., Randy Bailey of Mayaro was driving along Logwood Trace, Mafeking Village, Mayaro, with Auguste, Shiniqua, Princess and Shawndelle in the back seat.
Another teenager, Alexis Ellis, was in the front passenger seat.
Police said gunmen began firing at the vehicle.
Bailey drove about 500 feet (152 metres)and stopped.
Auguste was pronounced dead at the scene.
The mother and child were hit in the stomach, and Princess Nicholas was wounded in the wrist.
Police said the three were in stable condition at hospital yesterday.
Brian Auguste, a father of seven, said his firstborn was a humble and quiet person.
“He liked the bush life, fishing and adventure. He never told me about anyone threatening him. I am not sure he was the target, but I was told that someone had threatened him the night before the shooting. I don’t know if it is connected,” he said.
Police said nine 9mm shell casings were retrieved from the scene.