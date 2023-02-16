JUST minutes before he was killed in a head-on collision in Debe on Tuesday, 42-year-old Selwyn Khan called his wife.
Khan warned her to be cautious on the wet roads, said his best friend Rakesh Charlie Jagdeo.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Jagdeo said the father of one was returning home when his Mitsubishi Canter van was struck by a trailer truck along the M2 Ring Road.
Khan had no chance of escaping the collision, Jagdeo said. He died at the scene.
Khan, an Immigration officer, had purchased building materials and was returning to his Debe Trace home when the incident happened near Gandhi Village around 1.30 p.m.
Jagdeo said: “He is building his home and he went to Dansteel and bought some material. He was coming home and he used the M2 Ring Road because it is shorter. He called his wife and told her to be careful because it was raining and the road was wet.”
And as he passed the four-roads junction, Jagdeo said, a truck swerved around the corner and into the pathway of Khan’s van.
“He had no chance, there was nowhere for him to go. It looked like he tried to pull to the left but he didn’t make it. The crash was head on. He was killed on the spot,” he said.
Jagdeo said he learned of the accident in a WhatsApp post.
“I was sitting with a friend and saw this image of the van on a WhatsApp group. I knew it was his van because I sold it to him about three years ago. My wife called his sister and they confirmed it was Selwyn. Everyone is devastated,” he said.
‘Honest family man’
Jagdeo said his friend had celebrated his birthday on February 8.
He said: “He was the most honest man you would ever meet. People came to him with bribes and he said, ‘I am not the man you looking for’. It was never about money for him. He would plant his garden and do woodwork when he was at home. He wanted to secure his son and build a home for his family.”
Jagdeo recalled their childhood, saying Khan had supported him and helped him get to adulthood.
“My father died when I was 15 and some days, I had nothing to eat. Selwyn would come with a bowl of lunch and tell me to eat and he will come back in the evening with dinner. We were best friends and never once did we have an argument,” he said.
Police said the truck driver was treated at hospital for minor injuries and discharged. He was interviewed by investigators yesterday.
Khan’s death was mourned by his loved ones and friends on social media. He was described as jolly, loving and an honest family man.