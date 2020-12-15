Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is responding to a Facebook post made by the Office of the Prime Minister, in which Dr Keith Rowley made a series of controversial statements in defence of Government's handling of the Venezuelan migrant issue.
The post has since been deleted.
The following is Persad-Bissessar's statement.
Earlier today, the Office of the Prime Minister released an unimaginably shameful statement on its Facebook page. Invoking the recent horrific murder of teenager Ashanti Riley, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley attempted to blame both Organisation of the American States (OAS) and the Opposition UNC for the tragic death of migrants while attempting to reach our shores.
Keith Rowley knows he is guilty of failing to craft a proper refugee policy, as well as in securing our borders. Judging by his nonsensical social media post, which has since been deleted, he is clearly attempting to mount an insanity plea in his defense.
It has been reported that these Venezuelan nationals were attempting to flee Maduro’s Venezuela as thousands of others have done.
A full investigation is urgently needed into this tragic incident, as well as into the spate of these illegal crossings, and the links to criminal human trafficking.
Instead of a sane immigration and border security policy, Keith Rowley chose instead to simply spew hate, malice, confusion, and has exposed his fragile mental state. He is clearly incapable of displaying leadership on this serious issue.
Most bizarrely, Rowley continues to attack the OAS, an international organisation that has long been a key ally to our nation. It is not a coincidence that the only other person to attack the OAS in this disgraceful manner is Rowley’s ally, Nicolas Maduro. One must now ask if Keith Rowley is doing Maduro’s bidding?
The current refugee crisis is not going to disappear anytime soon. It requires decisive, clear, and sane leadership. Sadly, for our nation, these qualities appear beyond Keith Rowley.