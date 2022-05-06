The victim stabbed 54 times and his throat slit, the High Court ordered yesterday that a San Fernando man serve just under three more years in prison for the “vicious and horrific” murder of a taxi-driver in 2006.
While the sentence for murder is death, 32-year-old Avinash Pooran escaped the hangman’s noose since he was a minor at the time he and another person murdered Adika Nicholas, before stealing his car and scrapping it for parts.
“A life was snuffed out for (car) parts,” said Justice Norton Jack yesterday, as he further pointed out that the victim’s life was of no less value than that of Pooran’s. “The victim was senselessly killed,” said the judge.
Pooran pleaded guilty to the murder under the felony murder principle and, therefore, he was afforded an automatic one-third deduction in his time to be served.
The time he had spent in pre-trial custody was also deducted from what the initial sentence ought to have been.
Felony murder is categorised as a killing that has taken place while the perpetrators were in the act of committing another violent offence. In this case, the other offence was robbery.
In addition to Pooran being a minor when the crime was committed, the felony murder principle does not allow for the mandatory death sentence.
At the time of the killing, Pooran was six months shy of his 18th birthday.
The judge had started with a 30-year sentence, but taking into consideration the guilty plea, the 15 years already served, his age at the time of the murder, and the fact that he had a clean criminal record prior to the conviction, the sentence was reduced to two years, eight months and six days.
“While he was not virtuous or a shrinking violet, the court accepts he was of good character,” said Justice Jack, as he rejected a suggestion by State attorney Norma Peters that Pooran’s admissions of smoking marijuana and driving his sister’s car without a permit were evidence of deviant conduct.
Guilty plea from accomplice
In March of this year, another man, Winston “Monty” Alleyne, also pleaded guilty to murdering Nicholas and was sentenced by Justice Jack to serve the remaining four years and ten months of his 28-year prison sentence.
His guilty plea and time already served in pre-trial custody were also taken into consideration.
At yesterday’s hearing, the judge said Nicholas’s life was senselessly taken on December 9, 2006, and was perpetrated “for pure gain with reckless regard for life”.
In their plea in mitigation, Pooran’s attorneys Peter Carter and public defender Chimere Gibson-Wadi had asked the judge to impose a prison term rather than sentence him to the court’s pleasure.
Nicholas’s family, in a victim-impact statement presented to the court, said they still could not come to terms with the killing and were distraught.
The void of him no longer being in their lives can never be filled, they had stated.
The case for the prosecution was that Pooran, Alleyne and another man pretended to be passengers in Nicholas’s taxi, at Library Corner, San Fernando.
After getting into the car and Nicholas drove off to take them to their stated destination in Rousillac, the three stabbed him multiple times.
It was stated that Alleyne, after Nicholas drove off, informed the victim he needed to urinate.
When the car stopped, Alleyne got out to relieve himself and when he returned, “everything started”.
The three pulled Nicholas from the front of the car to the back, and struggled with him. One man held him down by his feet, while the others stabbed him.
They then threw him out of the car and left him, driving his car to their home, where they changed their clothing.
The next day, they took Nicholas’s car to a cane field, where they scrapped it.
They took off the bonnet, trunk, lights and some other items, and left the shell, after setting it on fire, in the field.
In 2015, both Pooran and Alleyne were convicted and sentenced by Justice Althea Alexis-Windsor. However, they both appealed and a retrial was reordered.