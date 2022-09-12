crime scene

POLICE are searching for a Fyzabad man who beat and robbed his ex-girlfriend at knife-point last week.

The thief made off with the woman’s white Ford Fiesta and cell phone on Friday.

A police report said that the 33-year-old victim was at her home when at around 5.30 p.m. her ex-boyfriend approached her.

The man placed a knife to her throat and demanded her Samsung A51 cell phone valued $2,300 and her car keys which were on a table in the living room.

The man dealt his ex-girlfriend her several blows, causing injuries to her mouth.

He then left the premises with the cell phone and vehicle, valued $45,000.

Fyzabad police PCs Francis and Maharaj responded and searched for the perpetrator, but no one was arrested.

The victim was taken for medical treatment.

