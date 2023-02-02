Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was in “full flight” yesterday morning as he chaired the National Security Council at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s, says Attorney General Reginald Armour.
Hours earlier, Rowley, 73, felt “faint” while at the Queen’s Park Oval, one of the judging zones for the national Panorama preliminaries for large conventional steelbands, the Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement.
“He’s in good shape. He’s in fighting-fit shape. I don’t know whether he ate. While we were meeting we’re not eating. We were doing the people’s work,” Armour said at a media conference yesterday.
The statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) yesterday noted that Rowley’s day on Tuesday began before dawn, and included a visit to Point Lisas and attending to several State matters throughout the day.
“The Prime Minister also visited several pan yards (Tuesday) evening. During the day he did not have any meals and by 1.30 a.m., began feeling faint and had to be assisted to his vehicle while awaiting the performance for the judges at the Oval,” it said.
The OPM’s statement said the Prime Minister had since recovered and chaired the National Security Council meeting at 10 a.m. yesterday.
Attending the meeting were Armour, Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds, Minister of Energy and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young, Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales and heads of the protective services.