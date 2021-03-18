A 52-year-old man was remanded into custody when he appeared virtually before a Siparia Magistrate on Monday charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a woman.
Deopersad Ramsumair, a mason, of Quinam Road, Siparia, appeared before Magistrate Nazim Khan, in the Siparia Second Magistrates’ Court.
He pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded into custody. The matter was then adjourned to March 31.
The woman reported to police that on Saturday last, she got into a heated altercation with a man, during which she was allegedly struck on the face which caused her to fall. She also alleged that he then stomped her on the face with his foot.
A report was made to the Siparia Police Station on the same date and the accused subsequently arrested.
Officers of the Gender-Based Violence Unit were contacted and conducted investigations which led to Deopersad being charged on Sunday.