A Tunapuna man who allegedly took firearms and ammunition to a birthday party was arrested by police on early Sunday.
The 23-year-old suspect was allegedly in possession of the two firearms and 13 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition.
He was arrested by officers of the Northern Division who raided the party at Achong Trace, Tunapuna, after receiving information about armed individuals at the premises.
The exercise which was conducted between the hours of 1 a.m. and 3.45 a.m., was coordinated by ASP Goggins, Insps Pitt and Highly, and supervised by Sgt La Pierre, Cpl Superville, PC Gooding and other members of the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) Area West.
It also included officers of the NDTF Area Central, NDTF Area East, East Operations, Tunapuna Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Canine Unit and Air Guard.