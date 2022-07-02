Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley holds a news conference today at the Diplomatic Lounge, Piarco International Airport. The Prime Minister returned from Los Angeles, California, on Thursday at midnight.

Today he will depart for Suriname where he will attend the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony tomorrow and deliver an address.