A Venezuelan man who shot in the head as he attempted to chase thieves who robbed him on Tuesday has died at hospital.
Andres Lopez, 24, clung to life for three days before he succumbed to his injuries on Friday at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Lopez, had attempted to chase thieves who robbed him and others at gunpoint at a burger and gyro cart in Princes Town in the early hours of Tuesday.
Lopez was employed as a labourer, and resided at Torrib Trace, New Grant.
An 18-year-old man of Rancho Quemado who is in police custody in connection with the armed robbery and shooting, now also faces the charge of murder.
The suspect was allegedly found in possession of the wallet of one of the victims.
Lopez and another customer were purchasing food at the cart from the owner and his wife when the armed thieves held them up.
At around 1 a.m. Jose Vasquez Bello and his wife, Yelismar Del Valle Cedeno Sanchez, were at their burger and gyro car “Grill Bigz”, located in the car park area of Cool Waters Bar at Naparima Mayaro Road conducting sales when two men - one armed with a firearm – approached.
The armed man announced a hold-up and hit Bello several times with the butt of the firearm to his head.
They robbed him of $1,000 and robbed his wife of a cell phone valued $2,200.
Customer Ronald Rafael Urrieta Salazar, 36, employed as a labourer, was robbed of a cell phone and a leather wallet containing $900, his T&T registration card and his Venezuelan driver’s permit.
Lopez was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.
As the two criminals ran off along the Naparima Mayaro Road, Lopez chased the criminals.
The armed thief opened fire, and Lopez collapsed on the ground in the carpark of Garden 2 Chinese Restaurant at Naparima Mayaro Road.
Officers of the Princes Town Police and CID responded, interviewed witnesses and received information.
Police officers took the injured man to the Princes Town District Health Facility.
He was transferred by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital in a critical condition.
A medical report stated that Lopez is being treated for two injuries – one to the back of his head and the second to the top of his head.
Officers of the Ste Madeline police patrol also responded.
WPC Ramcharitar of the Princes Town CID is continuing investigations.