Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, yesterday sought to put the best possible spin on Government’s 3/2 defeat at the Privy Council on the issue of the postponement of local government elections.

Speaking at a news conference at his Port of Spain office called to address the Privy Council’s judgment which was delivered seven hours earlier, Armour could not say what the Government’s next move would be in light of the ruling since he was giving it “active consideration”.