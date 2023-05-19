Seventy-five-year-old Harry Baboolal rescued his 80-year-old brother from their burning home at the weekend.
However, after spending days in the hospital’s intensive care unit, Soogrim Baboolal—who sustained burns to 95 per cent of his body, died of his injuries.
Harry Baboolal was burnt on his head, neck, back and right arm.
His hand was also swollen from when he broke a wooden window to save his brother from the blaze at their Corial 2nd Branch Road, Williamsville, home.
Baboolal said they were asleep, when around midnight, on Saturday, he heard a loud sound.
“When I saw the brightness, I called my brother and I tell him, ‘Fire boy, this place is on fire boy, let us get out of here. Come, get up, get up, get up,’ because he was on his bed.”
Baboolal said they went through the front door and made it outside.
He could not believe the extent of the fire.
“I don’t know if it was gas or whatever, but this house was so much on fire,” Baboolal said.
He said his brother told him he was going to get some of their clothing.
“I didn’t know he went back inside. When the fire engulfed the room, I had to get him out. I cuff down a window...and buss up the board from it. He was able to jump out (the window), but he couldn’t get up. I had to actually tote him out, drag him for a moment,” Baboolal said.
He carried Soogrim through bushes to safety on the gravel road, the main access point to the house.
Baboolal then ran about 600 feet to the nearest neighbour for help. The fire and police services were contacted.
When he rescued his brother, Baboolal did not realise the extent of Soogrim’s injuries.
The elderly man died on Wednesday.
Baboolal said his brother, a father of three, was a former accountant. Soogrim was living with him for the past year, but was showing signs of Alzheimer’s disease.
Baboolal said he used to cook for his elder brother and always ensured he was nearby.
He said his brother’s death was hurtful.
The house had no electricity or running water and Baboolal believed the fire was deliberately set, but had no idea who would have done it.
Baboolal built the house at the location to be close to his garden.
Apart from the four-bedroom wooden house, which he occupied for the past ten years being destroyed, the father of seven also lost farming equipment and a vehicle he used to go to his garden and to transport his produce to the market.
Baboolal said 70 pounds of rice, for which he had already prepared the land to plant, was also burnt.
Despite the fire, he was optimistic, saying: “As long as you live, you have to continue going forward, you can’t give up.”
Baboolal was discharged from hospital, on Sunday, and spent some time by a friend. He was on his property yesterday.
Councillor for the area Alvin Keyree Daniel said Baboolal was visited by the disaster management unit of the Princes Town Regional Corporation and was given a mattress.
Daniel said referral letters will also be done for Baboolal to present at the National Commission for Self Help.
• Anyone willing to assist Baboolal can contact him at 281-2082.