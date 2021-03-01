A man who allegedly stole his friend's $10,000 gold chain after visiting the man's Arima home was arrested.
The 30-year-old suspect was expected to be charged with larceny dwelling home following an incident on Saturday.
A police report said that the 60-year-old victim entertained a friend at his home at Lawrence Park that evening.
Following the visit, the victim discovered that the gold chain was missing.
The victim in reporting the incident to police said he gave no one permission to remove the piece of jewellery.
Police on mobile patrol along Roberts Street, observed a man fitting the description of the suspect and pursued him.
Upon seeing the police cruiser approaching, the suspect attempted to run off and escape.
Police officers chased and apprehended him a short distance away.
Officers allegedly found two pieces believed to be a part of the chain and the suspect was taken into custody.
PC Jahgoo is continuing investigations.