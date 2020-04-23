The decapitated bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in Point Fortin on Wednesday evening.
Homicide detectives responded to the grisly crime scene located in a forested area at Gonsalves Village.
The corpses were in a state of decomposition, lying on their backs near each other.
The heads were not found, and there was no clothing on the bodies.
Police were expected to fingerprint the deceased and check their data base for matches, as well as comb through their missing persons reports as they search for identities of the homicide victims.
Detectives of Homicide Region III, and officers of South Western Division Task Force and Point Fortin CID responded.