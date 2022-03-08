A headless corpse was discovered floating near a Toco shoreline on Monday afternoon.
At around 4 p.m. two people fishing at Penzance beach spotted the corpse in the water.
A resident of the area swam out to sea with a length of rope and brought the body ashore more than an hour later.
Toco police officers Cpl Telesford and PC Harrinanan responded and observed that the body was that of a man, with slim build and a light brown in complexion.
There was tattoo on the victim’s back, but officers were unable to be ascertained due to the lighting conditions.
The body was clad in a burgundy underwear with a pair of blue jeans.
Crime scene investigators and other officers responded.
A district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed to the Sangre Grande mortuary.
