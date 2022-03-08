The headless body of a man believed to be a Venezuelan national was found in the waters off a Toco beach on Monday.
Police said that around 5.15 p.m. operators of a fishing pirogue noticed the body of a man floating in the waters off Penzance Beach.
The men attached a rope to the body and brought it to shore only to realise that the body was headless.
The men then called the Toco Police.
Officers in the company of a district medical officer arrived on the scene.
The body, which officers later described as being "light-skinned", was clad in a pair burgundy underwear with a pair of light-blue jeans around its ankle.
Police said the body had a tattoo on its back with the name, “Leonora Isabel.”
The body was moved to a mortuary in Sangre Grande and is expected to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre at Federation Park, where pending a positive identification, it will be examined either later this week or next week.
Officers of the Region Two homicide Bureau are continuing investigations